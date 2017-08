Vienna man convicted of making meth in home where daughter lived

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Vienna could spend the next 12 years in prison for making meth in his house while his 4-year-old daughter was inside.

Matthew Henderson pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple felony drug charges and child endangering.

Henderson was arrested last December after police raided a mobile home on Robert Street. Police said the trailer smelled like a meth-making operation.

The little girl was checked out at the hospital and given to Children Services.

Henderson will be sentenced at a later date.