Warren veteran honored by state for heroic acts that saved child



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The family of an Army veteran from Warren who passed away earlier this year during an internship in Indonesia was honored for his heroic actions there.

It’s been five months since Tim Adams drowned while rescuing a child from quick-rising sea waters. Thursday, his family received a resolution honoring his selfless sacrifice.

Helping to accept the honor was Tim’s brother Leonard Adams. Leonard is very proud of his little brother. Not only was he an Army combat veteran having served in Iraq and Afghanistan, but as a student at Liberty University, he was moved to enroll in a global studies internship in Indonesia, where he drowned saving a child in March.

“He sacrificed himself for somebody else to have a chance to live,” Adams said.

Tim’s family was presented with Senate Resolution 136 – a legal action taken by the Ohio General Assembly in honor of Tim Adams. The resolution reads in part:

Tim Adam’s concern for forging a better society was clearly evident in the admirable way that he lived life, and the loss of potential contained within him will be remembered by all those who were time and again witness to his selfless initiatives. To lose the precious life of a loved one is a painful experience, and it is our sincere hope that the memory of the immeasurable contributions he made to his family, his community, his country, and his world will be a source of comfort to those who cherished him… We, the members of the Senate of the 132nd General Assembly of Ohio, in adopting this Resolution, honor the life of a genuinely dedicated public servant and salute the legacy of an exemplary man, Timothy Allen Adams.

“It’s a great honor to be here to honor Tim Adams for what he did, his life, and what he stood for is the truest definition of a hero,” said Sen Sean O’Brien, D-32nd District. “What Tim stands for is something we need in this country – more now than probably ever.”

Those heroic actions have been honored several times since his untimely death. Tim’s family received his diploma from Liberty University in May and one month later he was posthumously awarded the Red Cross Acts of Courage Award.

“How he died is how he lived, really. He was always willing to help somebody else, always,” Adams said.