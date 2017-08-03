Youngstown City Schools giving backpacks, supplies to every student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – All Youngstown City School students are getting a backpack filled with school supplies.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said the supplies are being given out to ensure kids are ready for the start of the school year.

“It’s a way to help our kids while also relieving some of the cost burden from our families,” he said.

Students will get the backpacks the first day of school. The contents of each bag vary, depending on a child’s grade

The items to be provided in each bag are listed below:

Supplies provided by YCSD: K-2 3-5 6-8 9-12 Pencils Fat pencils 3-ring binder Spiral-bound notebook Pronged two-pocket folders Glue sticks Markers Crayons Pens Colored pencils Ear Buds Notebook paper Pocket calculators Pencils 3-ring binder Spiral-bound notebook Pronged two-pocket folders Glue sticks Markers Crayons Pens Colored pencils Ear Buds Folders Notebook paper Pocket calculator Pencils 3-ring binder Spiral-bound notebook Pronged two-pocket folders Glue sticks Markers Crayons Pens Colored pencils Ear Buds Dividers Notebook paper Pocket calculator Pencils Pens 3-ring binders Notebook paper Composition book Highlighters Folders (5) Ear buds Note cards 2 spiral notebooks Glue sticks Markers Colored pencils

Parents, guardians and community members are also encouraged to donate supplies to the district if they’d like to help out. Those items needed are listed below:

Classroom supplies still needed: K-2 3-5 6-8 9-12 Boxes of tissues Hand sanitizer Gallon plastic zip bags Children’s scissors Hand sanitizer Pint plastic zip bags Rulers Boxes of tissues Hand sanitizer Gallon plastic zip bags Children’s scissors Hand sanitizer Pint plastic zip bags Rulers Boxes of tissues Hand sanitizer Gallon Ziplock bags Children’s scissors Hand sanitizer Pint plastic zip bags Rulers Hand sanitizer Plastic zip bags Rulers Boxes of tissue Clorox wipes

The first day of school for students is September 5.