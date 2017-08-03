Youngstown City Schools giving backpacks, supplies to every student

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said the donations will relieve the cost burden for parents.

WYTV Staff Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – All Youngstown City School students are getting a backpack filled with school supplies.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said the supplies are being given out to ensure kids are ready for the start of the school year.

“It’s a way to help our kids while also relieving some of the cost burden from our families,” he said.

Students will get the backpacks the first day of school. The contents of each bag vary, depending on a child’s grade

The items to be provided in each bag are listed below:

Supplies provided by YCSD: 
K-2 3-5 6-8 9-12
Pencils

Fat pencils

3-ring binder

Spiral-bound notebook

Pronged two-pocket folders

Glue sticks

Markers

Crayons

Pens

Colored pencils

Ear Buds

Notebook paper

Pocket calculators

 Pencils

3-ring binder

Spiral-bound notebook

Pronged two-pocket folders

Glue sticks

Markers

Crayons

Pens

Colored pencils

Ear Buds

Folders

Notebook paper

Pocket calculator

 Pencils

3-ring binder

Spiral-bound notebook

Pronged two-pocket folders

Glue sticks

Markers

Crayons

Pens

Colored pencils

Ear Buds

Dividers

Notebook paper

Pocket calculator

 Pencils

Pens

3-ring binders

Notebook paper

Composition book

Highlighters

Folders (5)

Ear buds

Note cards

2 spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Markers

Colored pencils

Parents, guardians and community members are also encouraged to donate supplies to the district if they’d like to help out. Those items needed are listed below:

Classroom supplies still needed:
K-2 3-5 6-8 9-12
Boxes of tissues

Hand sanitizer

Gallon plastic zip bags

Children’s scissors

Hand sanitizer

Pint plastic zip bags

Rulers

 Boxes of tissues

Hand sanitizer

Gallon plastic zip bags

Children’s scissors

Hand sanitizer

Pint plastic zip bags

Rulers

 Boxes of tissues

Hand sanitizer

Gallon Ziplock bags

Children’s scissors

Hand sanitizer

Pint plastic zip bags

Rulers

 Hand sanitizer

Plastic zip bags

Rulers

Boxes of tissue

Clorox wipes

 

The first day of school for students is September 5.

Related Posts