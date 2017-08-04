2nd woman in department history joins Sharon Police force

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – After nearly two decades, the city of Sharon has a female cop — only the second one in Sharon Police Department history.

WYTV tagged along Friday as Kaillie Marshall finished up her first official day on the job with a trip to Red Diamond Uniform in Austintown alongside Chief Gerald Smith.

“Kaillie is a welcomed member of our force,” Smith said.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Marshall said.

It’s not very often you see a woman in uniform in Mercer County. Marshall is only the fifth female to currently wear the badge.

"Parts of the country, the percentages are a little higher," Smith said. "But for some reason, in western Pennsylvania, it's always been sort of a male dominated field. So we're happy to break that culture."

“I haven’t wrapped my head around that,” Marshall said. “But I know I have some shoes to fill. I’m willing to put fourth the effort and I’m very honored they’ve accepted me and now I get to be a part of this family.”

Marshall is a New Wilmington native and just graduated from the Mercyhurst Police Academy in Erie. She was only one of seven girls in that class.

Marshall says being from the area is a huge advantage and a dream come true.

“I’ve wanted to be a police officer for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It’s an overwhelming feeling. I don’t know how to feel.”

As a department that responds to well over 30,000 calls a year, Chief Smith says this hire continues to make his department well rounded and community oriented.

“Especially when you go into the schools and you see young girls who want to be police officers,” he said. “That’s pretty cool — and now we have a role model for them.”

Marshall will officially be sworn in at a city council meeting on Aug. 17.