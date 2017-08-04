Diapers among items included in Ohio tax-free weekend

COLUMBUS (WYTV/WCMH) — Several items are on the list as being tax-free in Ohio this weekend, including both cloth and disposable diapers — for children and adults.

The sales tax holiday started at 12 a.m. Friday and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Any clothing priced $75 or less is tax-exempt. The following clothing items will be tax-free this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation website:

Shirts

Blouses

Sweaters

Pants

Shorts

Skirts

Dresses

Uniforms (athletic and nonathletic)

Shoes and shoe laces

Insoles for shoes

Sneakers

Sandals

Boots

Overshoes

Slippers

Steel-toed shoes

Underwear

Socks and stockings

Hosiery

Pantyhose

Footlets

Coats and jackets

Rainwear

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Ear muffs

Belts and suspenders

Neckties

Scarves

Aprons (household and shop)

Lab coats

Athletic supporters

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Costumes

Baby receiving blankets

Diapers (children and adult, including disposable diapers)

Rubber pants

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Formal wear

Wedding apparel

School supplies and instructional material priced at $20 or less are tax-exempt:

Binders

Bookbags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)

Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paper

Loose-leaf ruled notebook paper

Copy paper

Graph paper

Tracing paper

Manila paper

Colored paper

Poster board

Construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Textbooks

Workbooks

Items used in a trade or business are not tax-exempt.

With those deals, Dillard’s at the Southern Park Mall always gets more customers during the tax-free weekend.

“Maybe a couple thousand. It’s a busy weekend for us, which is great,” said Manager Michelle Fraelich.

It’s also great for those who haven’t started school shopping yet.

“Parents can save a ton of money on tax. I think the tax rate over here is…seven and a half percent. That’s a lot of savings for them,” Fraelich said.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes, and school supplies.

Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.

For more Frequently Asked Questions about Ohio’s sales tax holiday, visit the Department of Taxation’s website.