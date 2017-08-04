Diapers among items included in Ohio tax-free weekend

WYTV, WCMH Staff Published:
Courtesy: WCMH

COLUMBUS (WYTV/WCMH) — Several items are on the list as being tax-free in Ohio this weekend, including both cloth and disposable diapers — for children and adults.

The sales tax holiday started at 12 a.m. Friday and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Any clothing priced $75 or less is tax-exempt. The following clothing items will be tax-free this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation website:

  • Shirts
  • Blouses
  • Sweaters
  • Pants
  • Shorts
  • Skirts
  • Dresses
  • Uniforms (athletic and nonathletic)
  • Shoes and shoe laces
  • Insoles for shoes
  • Sneakers
  • Sandals
  • Boots
  • Overshoes
  • Slippers
  • Steel-toed shoes
  • Underwear
  • Socks and stockings
  • Hosiery
  • Pantyhose
  • Footlets
  • Coats and jackets
  • Rainwear
  • Gloves and mittens for general use
  • Hats and caps
  • Ear muffs
  • Belts and suspenders
  • Neckties
  • Scarves
  • Aprons (household and shop)
  • Lab coats
  • Athletic supporters
  • Bathing suits and caps
  • Beach capes and coats
  • Costumes
  • Baby receiving blankets
  • Diapers (children and adult, including disposable diapers)
  • Rubber pants
  • Garters and garter belts
  • Girdles
  • Formal wear
  • Wedding apparel

School supplies and instructional material priced at $20 or less are tax-exempt:

  • Binders
  • Bookbags
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
  • Glue, paste, and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Index card boxes
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Loose-leaf ruled notebook paper
  • Copy paper
  • Graph paper
  • Tracing paper
  • Manila paper
  • Colored paper
  • Poster board
  • Construction paper
  • Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets
  • Reference books
  • Reference maps and globes
  • Textbooks
  • Workbooks

Items used in a trade or business are not tax-exempt.

With those deals, Dillard’s at the Southern Park Mall always gets more customers during the tax-free weekend.

“Maybe a couple thousand. It’s a busy weekend for us, which is great,” said Manager Michelle Fraelich.

It’s also great for those who haven’t started school shopping yet.

“Parents can save a ton of money on tax. I think the tax rate over here is…seven and a half percent. That’s a lot of savings for them,” Fraelich said.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes, and school supplies.

Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.

For more Frequently Asked Questions about Ohio’s sales tax holiday, visit the Department of Taxation’s website.

Related Posts