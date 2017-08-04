Girard, Liberty, Austintown hit especially hard by severe storms

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Adults and kids alike could be seen scrambling around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Columbiana County Fair, searching for shelter from the heaviest rain of the day.

The Valley had to deal with severe thunderstorms Friday, some of which did some damage and knocked out power.

“It was a very quick storm,” said Colleen Brainard at the Columbiana Fair. “It was very heavy. Cold too, cause I could feel the mist.”

CHECK OUT STORM PHOTOS FROM ALL AROUND THE VALLEY HERE

The heavy rain came from dark clouds seen around 4 p.m., looking northwest from Austintown at I-80 and Rt. 46. Two hours earlier, around 2 p.m., a line of severe storms caused damage in Girard and Liberty.

“A storm blew through,” Dave Malone said. “About 10 minutes. I heard a loud bang and all this mess on the side of the house.”

Malone, who lives on Sampson Drive in Liberty, was left with a mess — including a pointed branch that pierced a hole in his gutter.

Around the corner from Malone’s house, a section of Tibbitts Wick Road was closed after a branch fell on a power line.

Some of the worst damage was in Girard.

At the corner of Wellman and Kline, branches from a large tree ended up on a roof — one of which pierced the roof and made it all the way into the foyer.

Also in Girard, a large canopy over Cartown Sales at 422 and I-80 was blown onto its side, damaging two vehicles parked underneath.

The 2 p.m. storm also created a mess in the Wickliffe Circle area of Austintown.

On Rosemont, a tree fell into a garage causing a lot of damage, while a branch damaged a gutter at a house on Parkgate.

On North Navarre, another branch created a problem, causing the road to be closed for a while.