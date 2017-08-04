Hermitage man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Hermitage man wanted for leading police on a chase in March was arrested Monday after another chase.

David Swartz, 26, was arrested in Shenango Township after reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Officers chased him from Pymatuning Township through Clark, Hermitage, and West Middlesex. They said he almost ran several cars off the road and hit another head-on.

Police said Swartz’s car was spotted with a broken headlight and when an officer tried to pull him over, he took off.

Shenango Township police were finally able to stop him.

Swartz is charged with several offenses, including fleeing police, reckless driving, driving under suspension, vehicle equipment violations, driving at safe speeds, reckless endangerment to others, and prohibited offensive weapons.

He was arraigned and sent to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.