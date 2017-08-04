Neighbors frantically call 911 following deadly Warren crash, shooting



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – When a car crashed into a house and shots were fired in Warren Thursday night, it created quite a scene for neighbors near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Solar Street.

One woman said the car crashed into the house first. She said they were watching TV when they heard a loud “boom” and ran outside.

When three neighbors went over to help with the crash, she said they heard gunshots coming from inside the car and ran away.

33 WYTV News crews on the scene said, at one point, there were about 200 people standing around.

Police said Thursday night that two victims — a male and female — died at the scene.

Another male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he died on Friday.

Police identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Joseph, 18-year-old Ju’wantae Harbin, and 24-year-old Devonte West.