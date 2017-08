Girard Cartown Motors roof collapses due to the storm.

Another view of the Cartown Motors roof collapse in Girard.

Storm knocks down tree in Warren, Ohio.

Dark clouds in Greenville, Pennsylvania at 12:30 p.m.

Dark skies two miles East of Greenville Route 358.

Dark skies on Maryland Ave. in Youngstown.

Stormy skies hovering over Painesville.

Dark skies on Stateline Road at 2:30 p.m.

Car lot roof blown off in Girard, Ohio.

Tree and branches blown down in Girard, Ohio.

Dark skies over Warren at 2:53 p.m.

Hard winds drop power lines.

Broken branches litter the street after harsh winds.

Tree falls on home during today's storm.

Trees snap as the storm passes over.

Lightning hits tree and snaps it in half in Fowler Township.

Tree snaps in half during today's storm.

Tree falls on home in Austintown.

Tree breaks in Austintown during today's storm.

Broken branches surround Austintown home after the storm.

A tree snaps in half in Austintown.

A large oak tree's splintered remains after the friday storm.

Tree branches broken in Brookfield.

Backyard trees fall in Brookfield.

Tree falls on Girard home.

Storm clouds looming over Warren.

A tree branch breaks through a family home.

Storm passing over E. Kline St. in Girard.

Storm rolling in over Niles.

Storm clouds passing over Niles.

Storm clouds over 422 and Route 46.

Storm clouds over Niles.

Tree blocks road in Brookfield.

Dark skies as the storm continues.

Dark skies hovering in Warren.

Another angle of the Car Town Motor Sales damage in Girard.