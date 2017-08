KIRKLAND, Washington (WYTV) – Poland (Central) defeated East, 6-4 Friday in a Junior League World Series semifinal in Kirkland, Washington.

With the win, the Poland 14U softball team is heading to the World Series championship game Saturday.

Kaili Gross pitched a complete game with 9 strikeouts. Lexi Diaz led the way from the plate with 3 hits, while Cammie Lattanzio added 3 RBI.

Poland (Central) plays in the title game, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET against the winner of Southeast and Washington.