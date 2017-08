GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Grove City bank Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man robbed Mercer County Federal Credit Union on South Center Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say he is a black male and is between 5’6” and 5’9”.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Mercer State Police at 724-662-6162.