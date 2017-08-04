“Popo” Salinas set for national spotlight

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-Valley fighter Alejandro “Popo” Salinas will step into the national spotlight in September as he will co-main event a card on FS1 at the Cannery Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas.

The fight is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26th as Salinas will face Duarn Vue who has a 12-0-2 professional record.

“This kid is used to backing everyone up,” says Jack Loew, Salinas’ trainer.

“So what is going to happen to him when he gets hit by someone like Popo? What happens if he has to back up? Can he change his game plan? You watch film on him he has fought forward the whole time. So our plan is to out bully the bully. and push him around and see how he likes that.”

The bout will be Salinas’ 3rd outside of Ohio as he posts an 8-1 overall record with 8 knockouts. His lone loss came against Oscar Duarte in 2015.

“I am going to fight. I wanted someone who had a good record, that is what I wanted,” says Salinas.

“I wanted someone better. I want to impress Fox Sports so that can see what the fuss is about this Popo Salinas. I want to prove to them what I am all about. I am going to go over there if I knocked him out, I knocked him out, but I am going to give everybody a good show.”