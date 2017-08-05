Pelini preaching details at third day of YSU camp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – YSU head coach Bo Pelini has the largest team in school history, 105 players this season.

Saturday was their third full day of camp and the intensity picked up a notch as the team strapped on the shoulder pads for the first time.

Right now, it’s all about the details and laying the foundation for the remainder of camp.

“The more knowledge they have, the more you can get into the details,” said Pelini. “The next couple weeks will go a long way towards developing this football team.”

“There’s a lot of learning going on, there’s a lot of guys at different levels as far as their knowledge and their ability to execute,” Pelini continued. “But we’ve gotten a lot out of the first three days. I think our kids are working hard and that’s all you can ask of them right now.”

QB Hunter Wells is stepping up as a leader for the offense and the receiving corps may be the deepest, and most talented unit on the team.

“The details have to pick up, the focus has to be more than ever,” said Alvin Bailey, senior wide receiver. “We’re done you know just tip-toeing around and you know just trying to figure out the x and o’s. now it’s time to get everything down pat so we can just keep getting better and better each and every week.

“Everything coming together as a team. just working hard,” said Fazson Chapman, senior defensive end. “Everything that we did over the summer has transitioned to now and next week we just got to be better than last week.”