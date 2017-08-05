Poland wins Junior League World Series

KIRKLAND, WA (WYTV)-The Poland 14U softball team are world champions as they knocked off Kirkland, Washington Saturday afternoon to win the 2017 Junior League World Series in Washington 7-1.

Poland struck first when Jackie Grisdale scored Brooke Bobbey on a groundout in the first inning.

They would double their lead later in the inning after a wild pitch scored Camryn Lattanzio to make it 2-0.

That would be plenty for starting pitcher Kaili Gross who pitched a complete game, allowed just a run and had 10 strikeouts.

Poland was supposed to play the Southeast team from Atlee, Virginia but just hours before the game Atlee was disqualified by the Little League International Tournament Committee due to inappropriate social media posts following their game Friday. That put the host Kirkland in the final after losing to Atlee in the semifinals.

The Poland girls went 6-1 overall during the tournament in Washington.