Scoutmaster dies in crash while traveling to Canada with local troop

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boy Scouts troop master was killed early Saturday morning while driving part of his troop to Canada for a two-week trip.

Patrick Scherer, a scout executive of the Boy Scouts’ Great Trail Council executive board in Akron, says the man was a scout master for a local Boy Scout troop.

The troop number is not being released yet to protect the identity of the deceased man until his family has been notified.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Warren Post, an SUV was travelling north on State Route 11 — north of State Route 87 — when a tire popped, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which in turn caused it to flip over a median.

Seven passengers were in the SUV — the driver/master of the troop, his wife and five teenage Boy Scouts.

The five scouts were taken to the emergency room. Doctors are saying three of the scouts are expected to go home, while two will be staying overnight for observation.

A group of cars was following behind for the trip, the first of which stopped to help. Adults and scouts worked quickly to try and pull everyone out of the wreck.

There are 60 boys in the troop, 30 of which were on their way to Canada before the crash.