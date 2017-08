YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Late Saturday night, two adult men were shot at an apartment in Youngstown.

The apartment is in the 600 block of Magnolia Ave. One man is dead, the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m.

Youngstown police are investigating and have not arrested anyone as of Sunday morning.

