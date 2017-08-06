Fundraiser held for North Jackson car accident victims



NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – The North Jackson community held a pancake fundraiser Sunday to help a family recovering from a car accident.

All the money raised will go directly to the Grosick family.

The Grosick family was involved in a multi-car accident on Interstate 76 on July 16.

Weeks after the accident, Justine Grosick continues to recover from her injuries.

Carrie Miller, one of the event coordinators, said Justine is making a little bit of progress everyday.

“She’s probably going to be in rehab for a little while, so we know the medical bills can be pretty big,” she said.

Organizers also had a poster for people to write a message for Justine, which they will deliver to her.