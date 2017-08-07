Clement extends streak to 19 but Scrappers fall to Spikes

NILES, OH (WYTV)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers Ernie Clement extended his New York-Penn League leading hit streak to 19-games on Monday, but the Scrappers fell to the Spikes 3-2.

Clement grounded out with the bases loaded in the 2nd inning but singled to right field in the 5th to extend the streak. He finished the game 2-4.

According to the Scrappers, it is believed this is the longest win streak in franchise history. The longest streak the team has on record is 15 games in 2013.

The longest hit streak in the NYPL over the last 15 years is 23 games by Joey Bergman of Batavia in 2011.