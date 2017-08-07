Driver pleads guilty to killing passenger in Youngstown chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who led officers on a chase that ended in a deadly crash pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, OVI and failure to comply charges.

Other charges against Nicole Mitchell were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Mitchell and Taylor Duvall were shoplifting at the Walgreens in Boardman in January. When she tried to get away from police, Mitchell lost control of her car on the snowy roadway and crashed on Youngstown’s south side.

Duvall died in the wreck, and Mitchell then walked away from the crash. Police said they found her nearby with the keys to the car, and she admitted that she had been driving.

She will be sentenced today.

WYTV was in the courtroom and will have Mitchell’s reaction on 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m. Check back here for updates.