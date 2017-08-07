First look at new Girard bar Rolling Mills, opening Thursday

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Girard bar and grill formerly known as Kuzman’s opens on Thursday. It’s called Rolling Mills — and it will be a change of pace from the former popular polka bar.

WKBN got the exclusive first look inside Rolling Mills on Monday.

“We went with a black theme, which matches our front theme,” said new owner Rand Fusselman, who has had the building for almost five months. “Went with a little bit of a steel mill theme.”

The steel valley lives inside the new bar and grill.

Rolling Mills first look View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

You can see it on the walls — and it’s even in the name “Rolling Mills,” which is an old steel mill that used to sit across the street from the bar’s location on S. State Street

“The steel mills were big in this particular area,” Fusselman said. “The Rolling Mills steel mill was Girard’s first steel mill.”

Fusselman got the keys on March 17. He and his family have been working on the place ever since.

“There’s probably been no days that there hasn’t been someone here,” he said.

The paint, carpet, the bars — it’s all new.

Fusselman removed the pool table from a room in order to offer more seating.

Rolling Mills will offer a lunch and dinner menu, and eventually will serve breakfast.

The only thing that hasn’t been touched is the dance floor, where a lot of polka dancing has took place.

But polka won’t be the main attraction anymore.

“We’re going to try and have different types of venues,” Fusselman said. “Polka could be one of them some time in the year. But really to have a dance — different types like country, maybe pop, rock bands, some dj dances — the jitterbug dance we have on Wednesday nights.”

While Thursday is the official opening date, Fusselman says he’s planning a grand opening party for a later date.