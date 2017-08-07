Grand jury to hear case against defendants accused of hiding body in freezer



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A grand jury will hear the case against two suspects accused of hiding a body in a freezer.

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday for a hearing. Both have been charged with abuse of a corpse and are being held on $1 million bond each.

Prosecutors say the two hid the body of Shannon Graves in a padlocked freezer, which was moved to a home in Campbell. The Campbell homeowner called police about human remains inside after opening it.

Graves disappeared in February, and her family called police after concerns about her well-being.

Prosecutors said Novoa dated Graves, and Layton — who also dated Novoa — moved into their apartment after Graves disappeared.

Novoa and Layton haven’t been charged with murder because investigators are still trying to determine how Graves died.