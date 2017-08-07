Internet exchange zones designated in Newton Falls for safe transfers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newton Falls Police Department has designated two safe “Internet exchange zones” so people can have a safe place to meet up to sell or trade goods.

One of the zones is located at the back of the police department building, at 19 N. Canal St. The other is located inside the front door of City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For those selling or trading goods online, these zones offer a safe, recorded environment to meet with others.

The police department says officers will not get involved in any part of the transactions or check the items being sold or traded.

Both zones are for public use. The zone at the police department is available day or night.