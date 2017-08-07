LaborMax Staffing holding job fair for Trumbull Co. positions Thursday

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – LaborMax Staffing will host a job fair on Aug. 10 from 1-4 p.m.

LaborMax is looking to fill positions for CDL Class A and B drivers, general laborers, welders, maintenance and custodial workers, machinists and an office administrative clerk.

The job fair will be held at 5200 E. Market St. Unit 6 (also known as Howland Corners.)

All of the positions are located within Trumbull County.

Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification and a resume.

Medical insurance will be available for temporaries.

For more information, call 330-469-9967. If you can’t make it to the job fair, email your resume to warren@labormaxstaffing.com.