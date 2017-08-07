Nugget of Knowledge: Jelly, Jam or Preserve?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Jelly is made from the juice of the fruit.

The fruit is crushed and strained, and the liquid taken out and sugar added to it to produce a spreadable topping.

The only thing “strawberry” in strawberry jelly is strawberry juice.

With jam, you’ll find some of the fruit in the form of pulp.

So, your strawberry jam actually does have some thoroughly smashed-up pieces of strawberry. Jelly is to jam as smooth peanut butter is to chunky.

What about preserves?

That’s jam with larger chunks of fruit.

The term “marmalade” usually applies to citrus preserves such as oranges or lemons, limes or grapefruits…marmalade is just a fancy French way of saying it.

And how about “fruit spread”?

That’s just a jam or preserve made without sugar.

And one more: fruit butters such as apple butter…that’s just a thick pulp…it contains no actual butter.

