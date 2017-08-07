Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed in final summer weeks

(WYTV) – The American Red Cross said it’s facing a chronic summer blood shortage, urging donors to help out.

Regular donors often delay giving blood in August due to summer vacations and back-to-school activities, according to the Red Cross. The organization is asking new and current donors to help fill its need.

To encourage donations, patients who give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through August 31 will be emailed a $5 Target gift card.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days, according to the Red Cross.

Appointments can be scheduled via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, on the Red Cross’s website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 15-31:

Columbiana County:

Columbiana

8/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Christ, 191 E State St Route 14

East Palestine

8/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street

Homeworth

8/29/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Church of God In Christ Mennonite, 5540 Bandy Road

Leetonia

8/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St

Salem

8/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St

8/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Avenue

Trumbull County:

Cortland

8/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

8/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walgreens, 600 South Mecca Street

Girard

8/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St.

Hubbard

8/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Niles

8/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Senior Center, 14 East State Street

Vienna

8/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown Kingsville Rd

Warren

8/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St.

8/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trumbull Memorial Hospital Warren, 1350 East Market St.

8/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Grace AME Church, 1137 Main St. SW

Mahoning County:

Austintown

8/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Boardman

8/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., iHeartmedia, 7461 South Avenue

8/27/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holiday Inn, 7410 South Avenue

8/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

Canfield

8/17/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive

8/30/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Canfield Fair, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd

8/31/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Canfield Fair, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd

Poland

8/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

8/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Youngstown

8/29/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road