911 center flooded with reports of gunshots in Warren neighborhood

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren neighborhood is on edge following multiple shots fired on their streets overnight.

In the area of Parkman Road and McMyler Street NW Monday night into Tuesday morning, nearly a dozen calls came through the Trumbull County 911 Center on reports of gunshots.

The calls started pouring in just before 11 p.m. One caller said there was a large group of people in the road, fighting and shooting at each other.

It was a nerve-wracking ordeal for people who live nearby.

“It was one of those things where you felt the need to get down and get in the house,” one witness said.

He said it’s unnerving that this happened on what he described as a usually quiet street.

“We don’t get this stuff over here on this side much and that’s why we had to call. That’s just a little too close to home.”

Witnesses told police they were shot at while checking on their car that was hit by another vehicle leaving the scene of the fight.

They don’t know who shot at them but one person described the suspects to investigators as two black men, dressed mostly in black but one had on pink shorts.

No one was injured and at this point, no arrests have been made.