California man jailed in Youngstown on heroin trafficking charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from southern California who was indicted nearly ten months ago is finally in the Mahoning County Jail.

Abraham Magana appeared in Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. He was one of 20 people named in a 74-count indictment put together last October by local prosecutors and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Magana is facing attempted heroin trafficking and state racketeering charges.

In court, he said he could not understand English so an interpreter will have to be brought in to assist him.

For now, Magana remains jailed without bond.