NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Those living on the east side of Newton Falls may experience brief power outages on Tuesday.

Newton Falls City Manager Jack Haney said the Utility Department is aware of the problem with an electrical circuit and is working to pinpoint the area and fix it.

If customers do have outages, they’re asked to report them to the Utility Department at 330-872-5990. Haney said that will help workers narrow down where it’s happening.