Feds uphold Ohio’s voter list purge pending Supreme Court review

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A major reversal in policy could affect voters in the Valley.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday reversed its position in the Supreme Court case over Ohio’s practice of purging inactive voters from its rolls, siding with Ohio and Ohio Secretary of State John Husted.

The DOJ agreed that Ohio’s system of purging voters who have not voted within a six-year period and who have not responded to mailed inquiries verifying their voting status is legal. The decision is a reversal of policy under President Obama.

“This case is about maintaining the integrity of our elections, something that will be harder to do if elections officials are not able to properly maintain the voter rolls,” Secretary Husted said. “I welcome the support of these federal officials, state officials, and advocacy groups who filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Ohio’s process – a process that has been in place for more than two decades and administered the same way by both Republican and Democrat secretaries of state.”

The A. Phillip Randolph Institute brought a lawsuit against Ohio stating that the process tries to stop minorities and certain groups of people from voting.

Local election officials say they just want to help anyone who wants to vote cast a ballot.

“I think both sides it seems might have a political agenda and they are both playing politician football, but as election officials, we try to do the right thing,” said Tom McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

The purge process begins when a voter hasn’t cast a ballot for two years. A mailer is sent to verify their address. A person is only removed if they don’t respond to that letter and don’t vote within the next four years.

Even if a voter is purged, the state still has all the information to be reinstated.

“They are not printed out on any list, but they are in the system. We used to remove them from the system. That’s where the two words come from. Purge and list maintenance.

33 WYTV News reached out to the A. Phillip Randolph Institute but did not receive an immediate response.

There is not a date set for when the Supreme Court would hear the case.