Local Class B team advances to Pony league World Series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown, OH recently knocked off Johnstown, PA twice to seal up the Host Area championship and a berth in the 2017 DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

Youngstown will be making its fourth-ever appearance in the Pony League World Series. That includes a runner-up finish in 1955 to Washington, PA.

The Ohioans also qualified in both 1960 and 2011. Youngstown will face East Zone champion Hagerstown, MD following Opening Ceremonies Friday night. This weekend’s event will take place in Washington, Pennsylvania.