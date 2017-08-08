Loud music leads to Austintown drug trafficking arrest

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown police said loud music led to the arrest of men suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

Monday afternoon, an officer patrolling the area reported hearing “excessively loud music” playing from a vehicle on Mahoning Avenue near Meridian Road. Police noted that the vehicle had been seen several times at a house on N. Beverly Avenue, which was known for drug activity.

The driver, 23-year-old Deandra Talley, was found to have a suspended driver’s license, according to a police report. Police said the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Crashawn Hudson, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and appeared to be nervous.

According to the report, the officer saw several bags containing marijuana residue throughout the vehicle. Talley then admitted to having a bag of heroin in his pocket, police said.

Police said Hudson had 15 pills identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride — pain relievers.

Police said Talley initially said he used heroin due to PTSD, but Hudson later told investigators that they didn’t use heroin but thought saying so would help them, according to the report. Hudson also admitted to selling the drugs to a man at the house on Beverly Avenue, according to the report.

The officer reported that while at the police station, Talley received a text message from someone saying, “I got the money. I need 20 worth of boi.”

Talley was charged with possession of heroin and permitting drug abuse, while Hudson was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. They’re due in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.