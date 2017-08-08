Nugget of Knowledge: Green weather wall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The process is called Chroma Keying — combining two images in one.

It was invented for movie making.

A scene featuring a genie escaping from a bottle was the first use of what was then a blue screen for the movie, “The Thief of Bagdad” in 1940. The film won the Academy Award for Best Special Effects that year.

Of all the colors in the spectrum, why has this bright, almost neon green become the standard in chroma key photography and video?

It has to do with your skin, and we all have one thing in common: We don’t carry very much of the color green.

No matter what your background or where you are from, your skin tones are likely a mixture of yellows and reds.

Some key backgrounds also use blue, but today’s digital cameras adapt to a green screen better.

