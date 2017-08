YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Most people want to achieve a certain weight, but is weight the important thing to focus on?

Research shows that people can be a “healthy weight,” but still have too much fat.

What kind of fat do you need to lose? How can you tell if you’re overfat?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the dangers of being overfat.

