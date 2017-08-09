Hometown hero brings life lessons to the grid iron



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Brandon Warner is a Father, husband, Army veteran, Department of Defense worker, and for the past nine years a youth football coach in Trumbull County. More than that, he’s a mentor to young men.

Warner got started in coaching when his sons wanted to play football. He got certified through the USA Football Heads Up Program for youth football safety at the Cleveland Browns facility in Berea. He uses those skills to teach kids how to play safe and have fun.

“There is nothing fun about getting hurt, and to take the focus away from being the tough bully, you know, you can tackle somebody to the ground without trying to hurt them or yourself,” Warner said.

Warner also uses his experiences in the Army and playing football as a kid to help keep young players out of trouble off the field.

“You see so many other people and kids with different backgrounds and what football meant to me growing up in the Akron area, it kept me out of gangs, out of everything,” Warner said. “Somebody’s going to have a choice to make and something you might have said or done may have stuck in their head and they turned away from drugs or turned away from a gang or turned away from breaking the law in general,” Warner said.

Coach Brandon, as the players call him, doesn’t enjoy giving himself praise but says the reaction he gets from parents and former players who say he changed their life for the better makes it all worthwhile.

“I’ve had parents say my kid was getting Ds. I don’t know what you said to him but he is getting As now,” Warner said.

It’s been nine years since Warner started coaching. He remembers a player he ran into at a local Walmart the other day who remembered him and said, “Hey, Coach Brandon!”

Coach Brandon Warner: A dad, coach mentor, and 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.