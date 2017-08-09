Indians & Pirates to wear nicknames on jerseys

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Major League Baseball players will wear colorful jerseys with their individual nicknames on the back for the newly-created Players Weekend which runs August 25-27. The uniforms will include a patch that is rooted in the path from Little League to the majors.

The nicknames listed on the back of the jerseys will highlight the players’ personalities and passions. The game-worn jerseys will later be auctioned at MLB.com/auctions, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation

The Indians host the Royals on the weekend of August 25-27.

Here are the nicknames the Cleveland Indians chose:

Cody Allen: Pollo

Abraham Almonte: El Varon

Shawn Armstrong: Armie

Trevor Bauer: Bauer Outage

Michael Brantley: Dr. Smooth

Carlos Carrasco: Cookie

Lonnie Chisenhall: Big Lon

Mike Clevinger: Sunshine

Kyle Crockett: Crock

Edwin Encarnacion: EE

Yan Gomes: Gomer

Erik Gonzalez: La Parita

Nick Goody: Goods

Brandon Guyer: BG

Austin Jackson: AJax

Jason Kipnis: Kip

Corey Kluber: Klubes

Francisco Lindor: Mr. Smile

Boone Logan: Booner

Zach McAllister: Z-Mac

Andrew Miller: Miller Time

Tyler Olson: Oly

Dan Otero: OT

Roberto Perez: Bebo

Jose Ramirez: Ramirez

Daniel Robertson: Sparky

Danny Salazar: Sally

Carlos Santana: Slamtana

Bryan Shaw: Geek

Joe Smith: Sidewinder

Josh Tomlin: Scrubs

Giovanny Urshela: Gio

Bradley Zimmer: Machine

The Pirates and Cardinals will debut the uniforms, meeting in the Little League Classic game on August 20 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here are the nicknames the Pittsburgh Pirates chose:

Josh Harrison: J Hay

Starling Marte: Tato

Jordy Mercer: The Rook

Juan Nicasio: Arenoso

Chris Stewart: Stew

Andrew McCutchen: Cutch

David Freese: Davehuman

Gregory Polanco: El Coffee

Adam Frazier: Fraz

John Jaso: Easy J

Francisco Cervelli: Cisco

Jose Osuna: El Gocho

Wade LeBlanc: Frenchy

Chad Kuhl: Chet

Daniel Hudson: Huddy

Gerrit Cole: Cole Train

Ivan Nova: Super Nova

Jameson Taillon: J-Mo

Josh Bell: JB

Trevor Williams: Ev

Max Moroff: Maxwell

Felipe Rivero: Nightmare