New law could take failed anti-fracking issue off Youngstown ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Community Bill of Rights expects to have two measures on the ballot in November but a new state law could block one or both from getting to voters.

The anti-fracking proposal has failed six times in Youngstown but last month, the petition was presented again.

“Ohio has had the right of citizen initiatives since 1912 so chartered municipalities, citizens, can do petitions when they feel the government is not protecting them,” said Susie Beiersdorfer, a member of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

One measure asks to prohibit fracking within city limits and that water funds be used for water quality and infrastructure, not downtown development.

The second issue is for free and fair elections, taking out corporate money. Registered voters in Youngstown can donate up to $100 for candidates and ballot measures.

The State Supreme Court ruled unanimously that citizens’ initiatives must be put on the ballot. That was right after a Community Bill of Rights measure was kept off the ballot.

Now, a new Ohio law gives boards of election the chance to invalidate local proposals if they don’t follow state law.

“This is not just about fracking and the oil and gas industry. We’ve seen it in education, seen it in health care, big AG with pesticides. So there’s many areas where citizens’ rights and nature’s rights need to be elevated above corporate rights,” Beiersdorfer said.

She anticipates the two measures could be kept off the ballot, which would start another legal challenge.

“We believe this is an unjust law but until you can challenge a law, you just can’t say, ‘This is a bad law, get rid of it,'” she said.

Beiersdorfer said the board is obligated to investigate if a petition falls within the scope of authority.

“I say to do the right thing and in the interest of democracy and in the interest of voices, that it should be put on the ballot.”

The board of elections isn’t making a decision yet. It plans on talking about this issue during its regular meeting in September.