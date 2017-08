YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Florida man who pleaded guilty to fatally hitting a woman in the Southern Park Mall parking lot with his truck will be sentenced on vehicular homicide charges next month.

Police said he fatally struck Judy Dailey with his truck as she was walking through the parking lot in June.

Matthew Wilson will appear at the Mahoning County Court on Sept. 12.

Wilson’s family claims he has seizures, and had one before the accident.