Youngstown Park and Recreation Department extends Northside Pool season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Northside Pool in Youngstown will be open one additional day in the summer, according to the City of Youngstown’s Park and Recreation Department.

The department sent out a press release on Wednesday, announcing the extended season.

The poll will now be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 12 — the final day of the season.

The pool opened late, on June 27, after issues securing lifeguards.

Hours for the pool are as follows:

1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Closed Sundays

The cost of entrance is $1 for children ages 17 and under and $2 for adults.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.