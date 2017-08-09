Youngstown Park and Recreation Department extends Northside Pool season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Northside Pool in Youngstown will be open one additional day in the summer, according to the City of Youngstown’s Park and Recreation Department.
The department sent out a press release on Wednesday, announcing the extended season.
The poll will now be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 12 — the final day of the season.
The pool opened late, on June 27, after issues securing lifeguards.
Hours for the pool are as follows:
- 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Closed Sundays
The cost of entrance is $1 for children ages 17 and under and $2 for adults.
Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.