YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a possible murder on Youngstown’s north side Wednesday evening.

There is a large police presence in the 200 block of Outlook Avenue.

Police told 33 WYTV News crews that they’re looking into a possible body on the scene.

WYTV has a crew on the scene. Check back here and watch 33 WYTV News at 11 p.m. for updates.