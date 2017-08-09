Youth football league in Youngstown starts helmet drive for new gear

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Football season is almost here and that means youth football is starting up, too.

Wednesday night, the Volney Rogers League in Youngstown started its helmet drive at the East High scrimmage to raise money for the new gear.

The Volney Rogers League has been around for almost 80 years and now has over 1,000 young athletes.

“Our goal is 400 new helmets and with that, between seven teams, each team would get 50 brand new helmets,” President Randy Newby said.

Along with the new helmets, the drive is also working to get all coaches certified in detecting concussions to keep the kids safe.

For information on how you can donate to the helmet drive, visit the Volney Rogers Youth Association’s Facebook page.