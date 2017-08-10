Boardman man held break-in suspect at gunpoint until police arrived

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a man living in Boardman held a break-in suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.

The man — a CCW holder — reported that he spotted two suspects going through his neighbor’s car on Devonshire Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday. He then grabbed his gun and ordered them to get on the ground until officers arrived.

According to a police report, one of the suspects managed to run away when the man yelled for his girlfriend to call the police.

The other suspect — a 17-year-old boy — was arrested when officers arrived. He admitted that he and his friend, who he refused to name, were breaking into cars in the area, according to the report.

The owner of the car said nothing was missing, but the contents of her glove box were scattered across the front passenger seat.

The teenager is charged with theft, criminal trespass, possession of criminal tools, obstructing official business and a curfew violation. Police said he refused to answer an officer’s questions and was turned over to his mother.

Police said three other vehicles on Devonshire Drive had been ransacked, although nothing was missing.