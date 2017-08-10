Bond set at $500K for West Mecca man accused of raping child

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bond was set at $500,000 for the West Mecca man accused of raping a child under the age of 13.

Andrew Austin, 27, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened in spring and summer of this year.

Austin appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. As a condition of his bond, he must stay on house arrest with supervised release and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

He is due in court again at 8:30 a.m. on August 16.