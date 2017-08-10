Daybreak Nation on Location: Friends of Fido

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What do we do with homeless and neglected pets?

An organization called the Friends of Fido has been seeing to neglected pets all around the Mahoning Valley.

And it’s got a big event where you can help.

Christina was at the Mahoning County Dog Pound where the group will be hosting a fund raiser tonight at the Lake Club in Poland to help support the shelter.

For more information on the shelter visit their website or visit their facebook page.

For more information on the Mahoning County Dog Pound visit their website.