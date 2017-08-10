Lawmakers drive initiatives to get more truckers on the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Every week there is news that there are many jobs available but not enough people to fill them.

One of the professions that keep being mentioned again and again is truck driver. Now, state lawmakers are getting involved to address the shortage.

There are three bills before the state legislature to address Ohio’s truck driver shortage. The pending legislation looks into ways to provide relief and get people into the seat and behind the wheel.

One idea is alleviating the cost of training and certification. The average cost to get a commercial driver’s license is $6,500. Drivers can get reimbursed, but the state is considering ways to help with the upfront costs.

“The regional economy is so affected by what is happening with our trucking industry. It’s critical that we are able to provide the type of people that can participate in this,” said Rep. John Boccieri, (D) Poland.

Lawmakers also want to study why there is such a shortfall of drivers and see if there is a better way to encourage 18 to 25-year-olds to start driving.

ACME Trucking in Youngstown is run by fourth generation workers, but only six of its 35 drivers have over two years of experience.

“We want to offer a career to people. We want to take them where they can get this job and run with it and not worry about turnover or finding the next best thing,” said Dan Zarlenga, Jr., ACME Trucking.

Many of the jobs are local runs where the drivers are home every night, but the longer trucking companies struggle to find workers and it gets costly.

“Eventually, what is going to happen is we are not going to be able to provide the service we need to get things done and costs will go up for everybody,” said Adam Lonardo, ACME Trucking.

Industry leaders want to know why driving is not more glamorous and why there is such a large gap between work and workers.

FedEx is expanding in Lake Milton to cover the entire northeast from that location so there is certainly opportunity.

“Trucking companies that I just met with want to expand. They want to help drive the economy of our region but they need qualified workers,” Boccieri said. “We need people to step forward.”

The latest statistic shows that America will need 175,000 more truck drivers within seven years. Over 80 percent of our freight is moved by trucks.