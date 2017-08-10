Nugget of Knowledge: Perseid Meteor Shower

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Keeping up with the Joneses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best shooting star displays of the year and it’s set to peak August 12..that’s Saturday.

It may produce up to 150 meteors per hour and all you have to do is step outside to watch…two three meteors per minute…tiny things, about the size of a grain of sand, burning up miles high.

The best time is late on August 12 or early Sunday morning, the 13th.

Find someplace away from lights, get settled in a comfortable position and allow about half an hour for your eyes to get used to the dark and look to the north.

Meteor showers take place when Earth passes through the tail of a comet…in this case, comet Swift-Tuttle and we’ve been watching this shower for two thousand years.

But the best of all was the Leonid shower of 1833..can you image 100 thousand meteors per hour..that’s 20 to 30 every second flashing across the sky one night, November 12th.

That’s a meteor storm and it had a profound effect on everyone who saw and it gave birth to modern meteor science.

