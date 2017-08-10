Texas man pushing federal law to make it easier to reach emergency crews

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – The family of a Texas woman killed while trying to get a hold of 9-1-1, wants Congress to make it easier for people to call for help.

In the case of an emergency, Hank Hunt says every second counts.

For Hunt’s daughter, Kari, it was too late.

In 2013, her ex-husband attacked her in an east Texas hotel room.

“During that attack, their 9-year-old daughter called 9-1-1 on the hotel phone in the room, and she couldn’t get 9-1-1 because we don’t teach our children to dial a 9 first,” Hunt said.

Last week, Senate passed the “Digital Act,” which includes “Kari’s Law.” It would make sure that when you call 9-1-1, that’s all you have to dial.

Trey Forgety, with the National Emergency Number Association, said the legislation targets multi-line-telephone systems, like large businesses and hotels.

“In most cases, the only changes a business would have to make to comply with Kari’s Law, or even a precise location requirement, is a simple reprogramming of their multi-line-telephone system. It takes, at most, 30 minutes,” Forgety said.

Forgety said making those changes won’t cost businesses a lot of money.

But for Hunt, this isn’t about dollars and cents. It’s just common sense that he says could save lives.

The amended bill will now head back to the House for final passage before heading to the president’s desk. Similar legislation has already been passed on the state level in Illinois, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.