Trumbull County averages about 100 overdoses per month

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Since peaking in March, the number of monthly overdoses in Trumbull County has leveled off but still remains high.

The Trumbull County Health District reports that 117 people overdosed in July.

In March, the county had 189 overdoses.

The county has been averaging about 100 a month.

Sixty-four percent of the overdoses are people between ages 20 and 40, and 60 percent are men.

The 44483 zip code — which covers parts of Warren and Champion Heights — is seeing the most overdoses. Last month, the area had 30.