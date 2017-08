(WYTV) – No one hit the jackpot in last night’s Powerball drawing, so it’s going up again.

The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $356 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $382 million for Friday with a cash option of $238 million.

Your odds of winning a jackpot are about one in 259 million for the Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball.

Prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years.