Woman charged with spitting on Struthers officers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers officers responding to an attempted suicide call August 4 were met with a woman who they say tried to infect them with an illness.

According to a police report, officers were called to a house on E. Midlothian Boulevard by a woman who said that 19-year-old Jykeera Jones, of Akron, had smashed up her prescription medication, put it in a Gatorade bottle and drank it.

As officers arrived at the house, they saw Jones attempting to leave. They tried to detain her, but she pulled away from officers saying, “Get the f*** off me, pigs,” the report stated.

Officers were able to detain Jones, but all while, she was yelling expletives at them saying, “I’m not telling you anything. I hope you die,” and “I hate white cops because they are pieces of sh** and dirty pigs,” according to the report.

Police said they were able to handcuff Jones to subdue her while she was yelling and threatening them.

Paramedics were called and Jones was placed on a cot and strapped down. As medics were leaving with her, police say Jones reared back her head and spit directly at two Struthers officers, hitting them in the face and head with a large amount of mucus and saliva, the report stated.

Jones is charged with felonious assault in an attempt to cause law enforcement officers to come in contact with bodily substances and disorderly conduct. The Mahoning County Jail lists, AIDS, hepatitis or tuberculosis as possible viruses.

Police did not specify whether Jones has one of these viruses.

Jones was taken to a treatment center in Willoughby Hills, Ohio. She was subsequently released from the facility and was picked up Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Struthers on the felonious assault charge.

Jones is being held in the Mahoing County Jail pending a court appearance in Struthers Friday. Her one-year-old child was placed with child protective services in Summit County.