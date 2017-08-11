Bond set for woman accused of spitting on Struthers cops

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Akron is in the Mahoning County Jail on $22,000 bond, charged with spitting on police when they tried to arrest her last week.

Jykeera Jones appeared in Struthers Municipal Court on Friday morning.

She’s facing charges of harassment by an inmate, as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police say they were called to a home on East Midlothian Boulevard, and when they arrived, Jones started screaming and swearing at them. Then, she spat on them when they tried to handcuff her.